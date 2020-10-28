More records set in Georgia early voting; why absentee ballots should now be dropped off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says people continue to vote early in record numbers, proving that the system is working in the state.

While he anticipates as many as 2 million voters will show up on Nov. 3, he says so far, about 3.2 million have already voted early (in person or by absentee ballot).

“In 2016 (with) the president race, we had 4.1 million total votes in Georgia,” said Raffensperger. “Right now, we’re at 3.2 million, which is 75 percent of the total votes cast four years ago.”

Raffensperger has been holding regular press briefings to let the media and, more importantly, the public know that he says his office is on top of things.

“Our election is functioning well because voters have information,” he said Wednesday.

There were some issues in the June primary in terms of lines and equipment issues (there is a new voting system this year), but Raffensperger says there are no such problems in the early voting process, now in its third week.

He says thousands of new volunteers have been recruited to serve as poll workers and that on Election Day, his goal is to have a technician in all of the state’s 3,000 voting precincts to make sure that if there are technical issues, that they can be dealt with quickly.

Despite his efforts to ensure few problems in terms of technology or personnel, Raffensperger said on Election Day there may still be several million voters.

“So there will be lines,” he said.

Raffensperger tells voters who are voting on Tuesday to be prepared. He also suggests that anyone who can still early vote in person on Thursday or Friday should do so.

And he says if you have an absentee ballot it may be too late to mail it.

“If that was me, I’d be filling it out today and finding an absentee ballot drop box, or taking to the election office to make sure it got the on time,” Raffensperer told reporters.

In Georgia, an absentee ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. It does not matter what the postmark is, it must be received by that 7 p.m. deadline.