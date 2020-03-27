Michael Covert switches campaign focus, now running for SC State District 118 seat

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert announced that he would seek the Republican nomination for South Carolina State House District 118.

Covert had previously set up a Republican campaign to run for Congressional District 1 which is currently held by Rep. Joe Cunningham.

In a release, Covert said “after speaking with the voters and his family, (he decided) that his work is not finished in South Carolina yet. Columbia has grown out of control with spending South Carolina’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars and Mike Covert wants to go up there to drain the swamp.

“I talked to my friends, family, and the voters, and I have decided that my work is not done here in South Carolina yet. Columbia needs to be drained just like Washington, D.C, but it is a lot closer to home and affects our daily lives. I am just the type of candidate that can go up to Columbia and fight the tax increases and wasteful spending. I will stand up to the career politicians, and I have the record to prove that. I have been standing up to the career politicians in Beaufort County, and never once did I back down or lose my moral compass. Whether it’s the 2nd amendment, fighting for the unborn, or giving teachers the necessary resources they need to do their jobs in the classroom. I want to bring what I did for Beaufort County to the rest of the state. Therefore today, I will officially announce to run for the Republican nomination of State House District 118.”

Covert has served on the Beaufort County Council since 2017.