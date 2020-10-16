Meet the Candidates: Rep. Carter and Griggs discuss health care, COVID-19 and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters in Georgia’s first congressional district can hear from the candidates on important topics of this year’s election during WSAV’s Meet the Candidates special.

WSAV NOW sat down with Republican Rep. Buddy Carter and his Democratic challenger Joyce Marie Griggs to learn more about where they stand on a number of issues.

The candidates discuss health care, COVID-19 response, criminal justice reforms, race, the economy, climate change and the Supreme Court.

The special airs at noon on Sunday, Oct. 18, on WSAV News 3.

Learn more about Carter’s platform here and Griggs’ platform here.