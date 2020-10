GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop by the Donaldson Airport in Greenville Tuesday afternoon for a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

According to Pence's office, he will continue his campaign schedule despite the White House confirming Saturday that his Chief of Staff tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 4 other top aides testing positive.