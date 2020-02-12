Meet the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls has narrowed to eight.

As the Feb. 29 Democratic primary in South Carolina nears, News 3 has gathered profiles of each of the remaining candidates. Just this week, after poor performances in the New Hampshire primary, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick all suspended their campaigns.

Some candidates who have dropped out of the race will still appear on the primary ballot in S.C. But according to The Post and Courier, State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said information will be posted at polling sites to tell voters which candidates are no longer running.

Meet the candidates, listed in alphabetical order by last name, below.

Joe Biden

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Joe Biden served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. He also represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Biden was a long-time member of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees in the Senate.

He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and in 2008.

In 1966, Biden married Neilia Hunter and had two sons, Beau and Hunter, and a daughter, Naomi. Neilia and Naomi were killed in a traffic crash in 1972 which injured the two sons. Years later in 2015, Beau died of brain cancer.

Biden married his second wife, Jill, in 1977 and together they had a daughter, Ashley.

Vision: Demonstrate respected leadership on the world stage, make sure democracy includes everyone and rebuild the backbone of the country: The Middle Class. Read more here.

Slogan: Our Best Days Still Lie Ahead

Michael Bloomberg

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Michael Bloomberg is the founder of Bloomberg L.P. and was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013.

Bloomberg missed the deadline for early primary states, including South Carolina, but has focused his attention on Super Tuesday.

He began his career at Salomon Brothers before he started Bloomberg L.P., in 1981. The privately-held company is described as “the global business and financial information and news leader.” The company is known for the Bloomberg Terminal, a computer system that provides financial data widely used in the industry.

Bloomberg was married to Susan Brown from 1975 until they divorced in 1993. They have two daughters, Emma and Georgina.

He has been with his partner Diana Taylor since 2000.

Vision: “Continue putting progress ahead of partisanship” and uniting the country “around a bold and achievable agenda.” Read more on his campaign site here.

Slogans: A New Choice for Democrats | Fighting For Our Future

Pete Buttigieg

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Pete Buttigieg served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana from January 2012 to January 2020, becoming the youngest mayor of a city with a population of over 100,000.

In 2010, he was the Democratic nominee for state treasurer of Indiana and lost to Republican incumbent Richard Mourdock.

Buttigieg also served as a naval intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant. He was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months in 2014 where he was assigned to identify and disrupt terrorist finance networks and worked as an armed driver for his commander. He was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2017.

Buttigieg became Indiana’s first openly gay elected executive and the first openly gay Democratic presidential candidate.

He and his husband Chasten married in 2018.

Vision: “Pick up the pieces of our divided nation, gather up an American majority that is hungry for change, and act to ensure that our future is better than our past.” Read more on his campaign site here.

Slogans: A Fresh Start for America | Win the Era

Tulsi Gabbard

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Tulsi Gabbard has represented Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district since 2012.

She is one of the first female combat veterans ever elected to Congress and the first female combat veteran to ever run for president.

Gabbard served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard. She was also deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.

She was a vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.

Gabbard has served for seven years on the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, and Homeland Security Committees, where she’s been intimately involved with sensitive, national security issues.

She married Eduardo Tamayo in 2002 and they divorced four years later. In 2015, she and Abraham Williams married.

Vision: “Ushering in a new century of peace and prosperity, where we all have clean air to breathe, water to drink, and food to eat; where all are treated equally and have respect for each other regardless of our race, nationality, how we worship or who we love; a century that will fulfill the promise of America, of freedom, justice, equality and opportunity for all.” Read more here.

Slogans: Lead with Love | Stand Up with Tulsi

Amy Klobuchar

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Amy Klobuchar is the senior U.S. Senator from Minnesota.

She was a partner at two Minneapolis law firms before being elected county attorney for the state’s most populous county, Hennepin, in 1998.

Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006, becoming Minnesota’s first elected female senator, and reelected in 2012 and 2018.

In 1993, she married John Bessler. Together they have one daughter, Abigail Klobuchar Bessler.

Vision: A safer world and a strong democracy; tackling climate crisis, providing universal health care for Americans and fighting for shared prosperity and economic justice. Read more on her campaign site here.

Slogans: Amy for America | Let’s Get to Work

Bernie Sanders

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Bernie Sanders has been the junior Senator from Vermont since 2007. Prior to that, he served 16 years as the state’s sole congressman.

Sanders also served as the mayor of Burlington from 1981 to 1989.

In 2016, he ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president. While it was a close race, much to the surprise of many, he ultimately lost.

The self-described democratic socialist is perhaps known most notably for his fight against income inequality.

In 1969, Sanders and his girlfriend Susan Campbell Mott had a son, Levi. Sanders married his longtime wife, Jane, in 1988 and considers her three children, Dave, Carina and Heather, his own.

Vision: Achieving economic, racial, social and environmental justice for all. Read more here.

Slogan: Not Me. Us.

Tom Steyer

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Tom Steyer is the founder of Farallon Capital, which manages billions for institutions and individuals. He retired in 2012 and sold his stake in Farallon Capital.

In 2013, he launched NextGen America, which aims to mobilize young people and promote casting a ballot for progressives.

Steyer and his wife Kathryn signed The Giving Pledge in 2010, which is a campaign encouraging extremely wealthy people to contribute much of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

They married in 1986 and have four children together: Sam, Gus, Evi and Henry.

Vision: Focusing on structural reform and climate justice while putting people, not corporations, in charge of democracy. Read more here.

Slogans: Climate Change Cannot Wait | Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Elizabeth Warren

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Elizabeth Warren has been the senior Senator of Massachusetts since 2013 — the first female senator from the state.

Prior to her time in office, Warren taught law for more than 30 years at several universities in the U.S.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid asked her to serve as Chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel to provide some oversight of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or the Wall Street bailout.

Warren and her husband, Jim, married in 1968 and had a daughter, Amelia. They divorced in 1978.

Two years later, Warren married Bruce Mann. They have been married for 38 years.

Vision: Rebuild the Middle Class and end Washington’s corruption. Fight for a Green New Deal and foreign policy for all. Read more on her campaign website here.

Slogans: Persist | Best President Money Can’t Buy | Warren Has a Plan For That

All photos in this story are from The Associated Press