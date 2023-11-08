SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Election Day is over and the votes for Savannah City Council have all been tallied. Mostly incumbents swept the board, but one newcomer claimed the victory — although she’s not actually new at all.

A new alderman is now filling the seat for At-Large Post 1 in Savannah. Her name is Carol Bell —a name that might be familiar to some, as she previously held the office before she lost her race in 2019.

Bell’s victory did come as a surprise to some. With seven candidates in that race, many thought it would turn into a runoff, but Bell ended the night with more than 51% of votes.

News 3 spoke with her after her win as she expressed her gratitude.

“I am so, so grateful to the many people who have been involved in this campaign, the people who have worked with me and have gotten the word out across the city. I’m grateful for the citizens I’ve encountered throughout the day who are telling me ‘Mrs. Bell, I supported you, Mrs. Bell, I voted for you.’,” Bell said.

As for the race for At-Large Post 2, it appears incumbent Alicia Miller Blakely will hold on to her seat. Blakely finished with more than 51 percent of the votes, while Pat Rossiter had a little more than 48 percent.

Rounding out the rest of Savannah City Council, incumbents in Districts 1 through 6 will keep their seats.