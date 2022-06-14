COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primary will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor: Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman.

FILE – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

FILE -Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus’ “Sunday Dinner” on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state’s primary elections. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state’s primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with “53 percent.” (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

FILE -State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus’ “Sunday Dinner” on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate, just more than a week before the state’s primary elections.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, speaks with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, shakes hands with state Sen. Mia McLeod ahead of a debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks with reporters outside a polling place during the state’s primary election, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. Arrington, who is backed in the 1st District race by former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press she felt she would win the GOP primary election over incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace with “53 percent.” (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, speaks with a voter leaving the polls after voting in South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. Cunningham told The Associated Press he felt “confident” he would win the five-way contest outright. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, right, poses with voter Tamara Kirshtin, left, after Kirshtin voted for Cunningham in South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, left, gets fitted with a microphone ahead of a Democratic gubernatorial debate on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

On the Democratic side, five candidates are seeking the nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Cunningham and McLeod have raised much more money than any of their opponents.