Massive power outages delay, cancel early voting in Georgia counties

A voter casts their vote in the glow of a voting machine during early voting at the Dunwoody Library after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power in the surrounding areas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is holding back voters at a number of polling places in northern Georgia that lost power.

State officials weren’t sure how many of the 336 early voting locations statewide were closed or delayed in opening Thursday. In Douglas County, in Atlanta’s western suburbs, all six polling locations were without power, as were county offices.

Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling says Habersham County in northeast Georgia had advised state officials that it would not host voting at all on Thursday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office had given utility officials a list of all polling locations and has asked them to restore power to them as quickly as possible.

Raffensperger says counties could go to court, if they chose, to extend polling hours Thursday, but said they’re not mandated to seek extensions.

Poll workers walk through dark voting booths during early voting at the Dunwoody Library after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power in the surrounding areas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Power Outage US says power outages from Hurricane Zeta now exceed 2.5 million, stretching from Louisiana to Virginia.

Georgia remains the worst overall state for outages, with more than 700,000 customers still without power in the Atlanta area and the northern parts of the state.