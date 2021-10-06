Mace says fundraising tops South Carolina House ’22 hopefuls

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace speaks at a campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. In her first reelection campaign, U.S. Rep. Mace said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, that she’s raised more than any other South Carolina congressional candidate thus far for 2022, seeking to maintain the GOP’s hold on a district that has changed party hands twice in as many election cycles. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace says she’s raised more than any other South Carolina House candidate in 2022.

Mace told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she has raised a total of nearly $2.5 million for next year’s reelection.

That includes about $950,000 in the third fundraising quarter, which ended last month, an amount that eclipsed each of her two previous quarters this year.

Mace is seeking to maintain the GOP’s hold on a district that has changed party hands twice in as many election cycles.

In November, she defeated Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham and became the first Republican woman elected to represent South Carolina in Congress.