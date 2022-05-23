COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is set to meet two GOP challengers on the debate stage seeking to oust her from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, arguing that she was disloyal to former President Donald Trump.

The Monday night matchup in Charleston is slated to be the only debate for Mace, Katie Arrington and Lynz Piper-Loomis ahead of the June 14 primary.

Former South Carolina state lawmaker Katie Arrington speaks at a rally ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Arrington — now making a second congressional bid — says a dispute over her access to top-secret government information has been part of a politically motivated smear campaign tied to her support of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

FILE – Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is set to meet two GOP challengers on the debate stage, Monday, May 23, 2022, who are seeking to oust her from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

The race has largely shaped up as a contest between the freshman Mace and Arrington, a former Defense Department cybersecurity expert who is making her second run for the seat. Arrington has Trump’s official endorsement.

The winner will go on to face the Democratic nominee, Dr. Annie Andrews, in November.