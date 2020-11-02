Lowcountry students to volunteer at polls for Election Day

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A handful of Lowcountry high school students decided to work as poll workers this year to give back to their community.

Election officials put out a call asking for poll workers this year because the pandemic created a shortage of volunteers.

Students from John Paul II High School answered the call for help as poll workers during elections previously in February and June.

Kenneth-Charles Moton III didn’t hesitate to volunteer as a way to help the community and will be at a precinct on Election Day.

“I get like this, as cliché as it sounds, a warm fuzzy feeling in my heart knowing that I’m helping all these other people who know that we need more poll workers and everything,” he said.

Students say they had to go through various virtual training sessions and learn new procedures in order to properly operate the polls during a pandemic.

Evan Slusne says there was a stark contrast between his time volunteering in February and June, mainly getting used to sanitizing every surface a voter may touch.

“We’re all in masks and have a face shield on,” Evan said. “Not nearly as many people there, or if there were people there, we had to tape off every 6 feet.”

Zoe Mast says she’s very grateful for the experience because not only was she able to learn a lot about voting and help people, but many voters were grateful to see younger people involved in the process.

“I want [voters] to know that they can ask for help,” said Zoe. “I feel like when they go, they feel like they need to do everything themselves or they don’t want to bother somebody else but that’s what we’re there for.”

The students do receive service hours credit for volunteering at the polls.

Learn how to become a poll worker in South Carolina here and in Georgia here.