BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina State Senate will have its chance this week to debate a stringent abortion bill.

One Lowcountry senator is putting out his ideas for changes even before the session starts. Sen. Tom Davis says he sat in on much of the South Carolina House discussion on H-5399.

The bill, which passed the House, banned abortion from the point of conception except for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

He even listened to 10 hours of testimony at the Senate Medical Affairs Committee. But Davis is still conflicted about what South Carolina’s abortion bill should look like.

“You have about 60% of the senate I think struggling with the issue,” Davis said. “That wants to hear both sides, consider the medical evidence, that wants to hear from women and from men. And wants to find where that balance should be struck. That’s where I find myself.”

He said he does know that the bill in its current form is not the way to go.

“It doesn’t recognize that what we are dealing with here are two competing rights,” Davis said. “The right for a woman to have sovereignty over her own body that certainly is a right I think people will recognize then there is a competing right of the child, the unborn baby to be born.”

Davis is a conservative Republican but said his main role is to protect people’s rights.

“A lot of deference needs to be given to the woman at the beginning of her pregnancy, that right is preeminent,” said Davis. ” But then as you move along that 9-month continuum to term I think you reach a point where the right of that unborn child to be born outweighs the right of the woman to sovereignty over her own body.”

Part of the discussion needs to be when is the point when one right gives in to the other.

Davis says he was shocked that all it took was a voice vote in the South Carolina House to shoot down any exceptions for Fatal Fetal Anomalies.

“(When) An embryo or a fetus that has such defects it cannot survive outside the uterus,” Davis said. “Why would you want in that case to have a woman, or make a woman or force a woman to carry that baby to term? It just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Davis says this issue is beyond purely medical issues. He wants to make sure doctors are protected from potential legal action.

“They need to operate in that space of medical expertise,” Davis said. “They can’t be looking over their shoulder and wondering if what they think is in the mother’s best interest is something that the general assembly allows in statute.”

In addition, kids in school understand not just the law, but the options they may have, like contraception.

“Right now the only thing that is required in K-12 schools is abstinence encouragement,” said Davis. “To limit education to abstinence-only is to ignore the reality.”

Davis also added that provisions should be in place to hold men involved in conception financially responsible for the baby.

He hopes for “robust” debate on all sides to show that legislators of both parties respect all points of view and whenever they impinge on rights, it’s done only with good reason.