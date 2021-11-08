Lowcountry Pediatrician announces run for Congress

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – She toppled the incumbent Congressman more than a year ago. Now current South Carolina First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is getting ready to face a new challenge.

The first Democratic candidate for 2022 made her first step toward the campaign trail Monday.

“I come at this from the perspective of a mom and a pediatrician and problem solver. I want to solve problems for the people of this District. I have no interest in a career in politics. I want to go solve problems, come home be with my kids, and be a doctor.”

Dr. Annie Andrews is a Medical University of South Carolina pediatrician, a political newcomer with strong views on the pandemic.

“First and foremost we have to get out of this pandemic. There has never been a more critical time for people with a scientific background to be in Washington.”

An active volunteer member of Moms Demand Action, a national organization dedicated to gun safety. Dr. Andrews says she has seen first hand the needs and dangers for Lowcountry children.

“When I take care of children that have been shot it takes it out of the political framework and into the public health framework and if more people could see the issue from that standpoint I think we could really get some action there,” said Andrews.

This mother of three has become a strong advocate for the needs of children.

“The stories of children who have suffered from gunshot wounds, children who don’t have enough food to eat, children who lack access to the internet in their homes. All these issues that children are facing that we need to give a voice to so we can find solutions for.”

And the need for climate change and infrastructure reform.

“There are over 700 structurally deficient bridges in our state and I was deeply disappointed my Congresswoman voted against this partisan infrastructure bill because we need to bring that money down here we have roads underwater just this weekend.”

“As an outsider to the political world, I have been so frustrated to watch this disfunction in Washington and see things get stalled and see people go to their partisan corners and bickering rather than delivering for the American people.”

Andrews believes she can deliver on promises to make a difference. Saying in her first campaign ad and announcement that Congresswoman Nancy Mace has become more interested in publicizing herself and being on tv than making a change in the First District.

“I’m not really coming at it from a red vs blue I feel there’s an urgent need for child health advocates to serve in Washington. I feel there’s an urgent need for people who are not career politicians to get involved to work to solve problems to help real people and I think there’s an urgent need for scientists to be at the table.”

Andrews is the first announced Democratic challenger announced for the 2022 Congressional race.

Nancy Mace currently has three challengers for the Republican nomination in the First District. The incumbent Congresswoman has raised more than a million dollars for her campaign so far.