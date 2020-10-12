Long lines form in Chatham County ahead of early voting across the Peach State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on Georgia today as people head to the polls to vote early in the general election.

In Chatham County, long lines formed early Monday morning at the Board of Elections Office. For months, election officials have prepared for large crowds after problems during the June Primary. Voters can also expect to see all polling locations taking extra health precautions to keep voters safe from COVID-19.

Cleaning supplies and PPE have been distributed to poll workers and will be used to sanitize voting machines after each use. Wearing a mask is not required in Georgia or South Carolina, but is encouraged from health officials and state leaders.

A government issued photo ID is required. This can be a drivers license, state issued ID card, military ID card or passport.

Early voting in Georgia ends Oct. 30th and in South Carolina, Nov. 2nd.

For a list of polling locations in Chatham County, click here.