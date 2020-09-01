Loeffler touts pandemic response on Savannah campaign stop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With just two months left until a special election in November, Sen. Kelly Loeffler is stumping in Georgia.

She stopped in Savannah on Monday, joined by the man who appointed her, Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I appointed her because she can go up there and fight for our hard-working people,” the governor said, “and that’s what she’s doing.”

Just months into her appointment, COVID-19 struck Georgia. The senator says she’s worked hard to serve the state and the Hostess City throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve worked very hard to deliver relief under the Paycheck Protection Program under the Small Business Administration,” Loeffler told News 3. “So many small businesses here in Savannah received PPP funding that helped restaurants and hotels to keep their doors open and that’s the type of thing that kept people on the payroll.”

Savannah was the Republican senator’s second stop on her tour of over 14 cities across the state.

She is running to fill the remaining two years of the term Sen. Johnny Isakson left last year over health concerns.

Loeffler, co-owner of Atlanta Dream, has been met with scrutiny during her time in Senate — most recently for her objection to the WNBA’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gainesville Rep. Doug Collins is considered her main GOP opponent with Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native, as the Democratic frontrunner.