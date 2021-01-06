Local voters closely watch runoff returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local Democrats and Republicans are watching the returns closely for the U.S. Senate runoff election. Each party has worked hard since November 3rd to sway voters, but now all they can do is hope it pays off.

This has been a long road for both parties, but both say they are remaining optimistic that their candidates will come out on top. The supporter’s News 3 spoke with say they’re going to let the votes get counted and see what happens next.

After months of campaigning, supporters in Savannah are happy that the Senate runoff election is finally coming to an end.

“We’ve done everything that we possibly could to try to get the vote out,” Perdue, Loeffler supporter, Jeanne Seaver said.

Local Democrats and Republicans waited anxiously for returns. Democrats opted not to host any watch parties due to COVID-19, but some Perdue and Loeffler supporters who gathered at Coach’s Corner are feeling good about this election.

“I’m optimistic. I feel like we’re going to win it. I’m a little nervous because we had the last election stolen from us,” Karen Haythorn said.

But some say they are disappointed by what happened in the presidential election.

“Us Georgians, we keep electing these officials, we keep electing people to lead and represent us and we’re feeling very disheartened right now,” Seaver said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and State Senator Lester Jackson feel confident in their candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They say they’ll be the ones to bring the state together and pass new legislation that is desperately needed.

“If Pastor Warnock and Jon Ossoff win obviously I’m happy. I think it’s an opportunity to turn the page,” Johnson said.

“I think that President-elect Joe Biden has set a vision for this country. What we need is a Congress and a Senate that’s willing to work with our president,” Jackson said.

Jackson and Johnson said if the Democrats are unsuccessful at flipping the Senate they’re still going to support the incumbent senators because that’s the only way Georgia will move forward.

Haythorn said the country needs a balance and one party can’t control everything.

“We at least need one or the other. Democrats or Republicans in the House or the Senate,” Haythorn said.