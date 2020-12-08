Local supporters react after Loeffler and Warnock face-off in debate Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local supporters of Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock are reflecting on Sunday night’s debate, with less than a month until the runoff election.

Eric Johnson, an Outside Campaign Advisor for Loeffler’s Senate campaign, says Loeffler performed well in the debate, especially as a political newcomer.

He also says she’s the best candidate to fight for a stronger economy.

“She is one of the wealthiest people in the United States Congress,” said Johnson. “She’s lived the [American] Dream and she wants the rest of us to have that same access to that dream.”

Her opponent, Raphael Warnock, was praised for his handling of her references to him as “radical liberal Raphael Warnock.”

Still, he caught some criticism for avoiding a question about court-packing, an issue President-elect Joe Biden deflected frequently during debates as well.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Warnock outperformed Loeffler during the debate and is trying to focus his messaging around other important issues instead.

“What he’s focused on is ‘A’, getting to the Senate. ‘B’, providing the help that our citizens need,” said Mayor Johnson. “I think he was very clear when he said, ‘I’m not focused on that right now.'”

Loeffler also came under fire when, on multiple occasions, she refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost the election.

“Let them focus on the issues and why they should be elected,” said E. Johnson. “Focus on COVID relief and not worry about what’s going on in the courts and in the legislature.”

Mayor Johnson feels Senator Loeffler doesn’t share much in common with the Hostess City, and says a born and bred Savannahian would better serve the community in the Senate.

“I’ve never had a phone conversation with her,” said Mayor Johnson. “Never called and asked us how Georgia was doing or how she could help. And we reached out to her. So that shows me I think what kind of Senator she will be.”

Loeffler’s supporters insist, however, her successful business career makes her the ideal candidate for Senator.

“Kelly Loeffler has lived that American Dream and created wealth and created jobs and that’s what qualifies her for this job,” said E. Johnson.