Local political groups hosting Trump watch party in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Tuesday night Donald Trump kicks off his bid to keep the White House in 2020. Across the country — and right here in Savannah — supporters are gearing up to watch.

Thousands of Trump supporters have been waiting outside the Amway Center in Orlando for the event. Some have been lined up there since Monday in hopes of being one of the 20,000 allowed inside to hear from the president.

Back in Savannah, a watch party for the president's re-election announcement is being held at Coach's Corner, located at 3016 E Victory Dr.

The event is hosted by a number of local political groups, including the Chatham County Republican Party and the Skidaway Island Republican Club. Organizers say they expect a couple of hundred supporters to attend.

The rally in Orlando begins at 8 p.m. The Coach's Corner watch party is free and open to anyone with food, drink and merchandise available for purchase.

According to Politics Out Loud, LLC, a portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Tiny House Project in Savannah, which provides housing for homeless veterans.