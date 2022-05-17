SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local organizations are making sure voters get out to the polls for the May 24 primary.

If you need a free ride to the polls, you can contact one of these organizations:

League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia: 912-349-9875

NAACP of Savannah: 912-233-4161

The New Georgia Project: 800-874-1541

If you need any legal help or to report concerns and irregularities on Election Day, you can call the official Election Legal Assistance Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683.

We have everything you need to know about local elections before you cast your vote, to

find more information, you can visit WSAV.COM/yourlocalelectionhq.