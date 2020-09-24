Local group looks to make trip to ballot box easier by handing out supplies to voters waiting in line

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new, nonpartisan organization hopes to encourage Georgia voters to stay in line at the polls this November.

SavannahVote.org was founded after organizers witnessed the long lines during the June primaries.

Rick Garman, one of the volunteers, said the call to action for him was seeing people walk away and not vote because of long wait times at the polls.

“I just thought voting shouldn’t be that hard,” said Garman. “The idea of providing some relief, if we can, to people who have to wait in line for hours just really made sense.”

The organization is asking for the community’s help in collecting items to be distributed to voters in line on Election Day. Some of the items include food, water, PPE and phone chargers, which are listed on the organization’s Amazon wish list.

Travis Coles, another volunteer with the group, says this effort is personal to him because he earned the right to vote after he became a naturalized citizen.

“Regardless of where [people] stand politically, everyone in this country should be wanting everyone that’s eligible to vote to be able to do so safely,” said Coles. “Whether that’s by mail or by person, we need to make sure that every one that is eligible to vote can do so.”

SavannahVote.org is also having a voter registration event at Club One on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., with a free drag show starting at 9 p.m.

Learn more about how you can get involved and donate to their cause here.