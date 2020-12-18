Local Democrats offer PS5 prize in TikTok challenge to motivate young voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local group of Democrats is taking to social media to motivate young registered voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming runoff elections.

There is just one day left to participate in the Chatham County Democratic Committee’s TikTok challenge with a highly sought after item as the prize — a PS5.

“Georgia voters have the opportunity to decide the future of our nation,” said CCDC Chairman Jay Jones. “The 18-25 group is the largest voting group in Chatham County and the future of our country is genuinely in their hands.”

To participate, voters between the ages of 18 and 25 (or those who will be 17 by Jan. 5) are asked to come up with a video motivating others to vote on Jan. 5 and reference why this election is so important.

Then, post the video to TikTok with the hashtag #ccdcgeorgiaTikTokChallenge and email the video link to ccdcpress@gmail.com with your contact info, too.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Additional details are available on the CCDC website.

Early voting options remain widely available in Chatham County. Visit here to learn more.