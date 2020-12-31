Local Democrats encourage voters to ‘Get Out and Vote’ at Savannah rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Well-known Democratic politicians in the Coastal Empire were out in full force Wednesday as well rallying support for Savannah native Reverend Raphael Warnock and fellow senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff.

A socially distant crowd gathered at the Bethel AME Church to encourage voters to get out and cast their ballot. Leaders say right now they’re not trying to persuade people on who to vote for but to get them to turn out in record numbers.

“That’s why we want to keep people enthusiastic and keep them excited,” State Representative for District 168, Al Williams said.

It’s the final sprint to the finish line to get Chatham County voters to the polls. Local democratic politicians and supporters say this rare U.S. Senate race is too important to sit out on.

“On the 5th of January you’re going to make a choice and the choice is so obvious,” Williams said.

“If we don’t have these two senators there then everything will be gridlocked,” Warnock and Ossoff supporter, Joyce Marie Griggs said.

Republicans only need one seat to keep control of the senate. Democrats will need to win both seats to gain power, that’s why they’re fighting to finish strong.

District 163 Representative-elect Derek Mallow said millions of Georgians are looking to the two Democratic Senate candidates to make a change.

“We always need to embrace change because we need to look at more everyday people. Our current senators are millionaires and billionaires and I don’t know how many everyday citizens are millionaires and billionaires, but I would like for someone to represent me that knows my struggles,” Mallow said.

Political analyst Roland Martin is also making stops in Georgia’s rural counties. To him, voting is power so he’s working to keep all boots on the ground and rally support.

“This election has nothing to do right now with who should I decide. Loeffler, Perdue or Ossoff, Warnock. Folks have made up their minds. Really the strategy now is how do you get people to vote?” Martin said.

According to Martin, Republicans usually have better turnout during runoff elections on election day compared to Democrats so they’re pushing early voting.