SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia is set to take some big steps to invest in clean, renewable energy, all thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Thursday, local leaders and climate advocates came together to highlight how the legislation will impact the peach state.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest ever investment in clean energy and climate action, pumping $180 million into Georgia by 2030, officials say that will translate into jobs and more.

“To have these federal support systems put in place really gives us the ability to do much more than ever before,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

From new jobs to investment in weatherization and solar energy, officials say funding from the inflation reduction act will help move the peach state towards a more sustainable future.

“You’re looking at cleaner air and water, you’re not going to deal with the pollutants that will go into our rivers, our streams, our waterways and the local energy is produced right here,” Palumbo said.

Already, Savannah is on track to be one of the cities with a large number of municipal buildings that rely in part on solar energy. In July, city council passed an initiative to invest in solar panels for 20 facilities across the city. Local leaders say it will create jobs in our area.

“This is an enormous growing field with a lot of potential and very high pay, so it’s the construction field married with the technical field at the same time and clean energy,” Palumbo said.

Part of the push to make those clean energy swaps includes tax credits and rebates for local governments and even households that can upgrade to more energy efficient appliances, install solar paneling or weatherize.

“For households, there’s going to be rebates and tax credits available for doing things like weatherizing your home, installing high efficiency electric appliances, installing solar or batteries,” said Chris Carnevale, Climate Advocacy Director for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. “And those are all things that can lower your costs.”

In about two weeks President Biden will sign the act into law. Mayor Van Johnson has been invited to the white house to be part of the historic day. He says this signals how important the legislation is for places like Savannah. Where natural disasters pose a significant threat.

“From 2016 to 2019 Georgia experience four hurricanes,” Johnson said. “So we recognize what our climate means, what clean energy means here in a very real way.”

A 2020 report found that growth in our clean energy sector could bring over 100,000 jobs to the state.