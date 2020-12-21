Local chefs provide meals to voters, poll workers ahead of Georgia Senate runoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local chefs are cooking up meals for voters in line at the polls, thanks to the help of an initiative from World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen, created by world-famous Chef José Andrés, is a nonprofit organization that provides meals to disaster areas around the world.

Their latest initiative, #ChefstothePolls is a nationwide, nonpartisan effort designed to provide meals for communities on Election Day and during early voting.

Cynthia Creighton-Jones owns a local catering company called Cape Creations Catering, as well as the York Dinner.

She says she didn’t hesitate to offer her help locally.

“Food is food. We want to make sure that hungry people get something to eat while they’re taking care of their civic duty,” she said.

On Monday, they made over 400 wraps and brought juice to hand out to voters waiting in long lines to cast their ballot during early voting.

Creighton-Jones started last Monday and says she will also be at polling places on Dec. 28 and on Jan. 5. They will be at the Chatham County Board of Elections from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Southwest Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.