LIVE UPDATES: Biden projected winner of SC Democratic primary

Watch live coverage above from WSPA starting at 7 p.m. WSAV will livestream special reports at 9 and 10 p.m. followed by our 11 p.m. newscast.

7:00 p.m.

NBC News, The Associated Press and CNN are all projecting former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

It’s his first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.

Biden’s win could work to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum heading into Super Tuesday when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 1, 2020

6:55 p.m.

WSAV is Your Local Election Headquarters, bringing you the very latest coverage on the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.

From the Lowcountry to Columbia to Washington D.C., News 3 will bring you team coverage all night long.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who received a late boost from Rep. Jim Clyburn, considered the most powerful Democrat in South Carolina, has expressed confidence of victory in the state. It could be Biden’s first primary win in four tries at the White House.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, has led voting in the first three contests.

Meanwhile, California billionaire Tom Steyer has spent more time and more money in the state than any other candidate. The latest TV and radio research showing his campaign spent $22 million in South Carolina, about $20 million more than any other candidate.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent about $2.75 million and for all other candidates, spending was under $1 million.

The South Carolina primary is the first contest to show a significant number of black voters. Candidates have also spent time focusing on the Hispanic community in recent months.

There is no party registration in South Carolina, meaning Republicans — who have no primary here — are free to vote in the Democratic contest.