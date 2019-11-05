LIVE UPDATES: Election night in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s election night, and WSAV has live updates from the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry as the polls close and results start coming in.

5 p.m.

Across 18 local counties, voters are electing 19 mayors and 89 town and council members. There are also 10 initiatives or referendums, from sales tax and liquor sales to a big school bond issue.

Familiar leaders will likely return in some places, but after tonight, we’ll see some fresh faces in our community.

There will definitely be new members of the Savannah City Council. In District 1, District 4 and At-Large Post 2, incumbents are not running again, so new leaders will be elected.

Incumbents in District 2, District 3, District 6 and At-Large Post 1 are being challenged for their seats as well.

Over on Tybee Island, three new faces will be on the council, as only one incumbent is running. There will also be a new mayor. Jason Buelterman is stepping down after serving as mayor for 14 years.

Pooler will be getting a new mayor as well, after 16 years. Mike Lamb is stepping down and has endorsed council member Rebecca Benton. There are two candidates running against her.

In Savannah, eyes are also on the race for mayor. Incumbent Eddie DeLoach is facing three challengers: longtime Alderman Van Johnson, Regina Thomas and Louis Wilson.

