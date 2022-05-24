SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voters will decide some major state and local races this Election Day in Georgia. Keep reading for the latest from WSAV, Your Local Election Headquarters.

—

7 p.m.

Polls have closed across Georgia, where WSAV is following 80 different races.

All eyes are on several contests in the Peach State, including elections for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state.

Locally, voters will decide several county commission and school board races, including the next chair of the Savannah-Chatham School Board. ESPLOST or TSPLOST questions were also on the ballots in seven different counties.

—

5:30 p.m.

Turnout in Tuesday’s primary election is up 200% compared to the last two election years in 2018 and 2020, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Bryan County, where an emergency voting unit was brought in following an April tornado, there has been a steady line of people waiting to cast their ballot. Local election officials said they expect about 1,500 people from Precinct 2 to utilize the mobile unit.

Out of 34,000 registered to vote in Bryan County, 11% cast their ballots early. It was a similar story in Chatham County, where polling data shows that 8% voted early.

Experts say there is typically lower turnout for a primary election versus a general election, though many voters told WSAV News 3 they felt it was important to make their voice heard today.

“It’s definitely important to be able to have your voice heard,” said Jacob Harrison, a Bryan County voter, “and to be able to have a right that is given to us as U.S. citizens and being able to voice that right, try to make a difference.”

The emergency voting unit at Hendrix Park will be open until 7 p.m.