LIVE: SC GOP leaders to address ‘irregularities’ in 2020 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Members of the South Carolina House Congressional Delegation are set to hold a press conference to address what they are calling “irregularities” in the 2020 election.

The delegation says if South Carolina can deliver an accurate count on election night, there is “no excuse” for other states to not do the same.

The group says they are urging a new legislation that “seeks to ensure transparency, voter verification, accuracy, and strict deadlines for ballot submission and tally for all future federal elections to avoid the irregularities we have witnessed over the past week.”

Congressman Joe Wilson, senior member of the new House Republican delegation, Member-elect Nancy Mace, Congressman Ralph Norman, Congressman Jeff Duncan, and Congressman William Timmons all support the legislative efforts, according to the delegation.

