SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sen. Raphael Warnock stopped through Savannah to campaign for his reelection to the U.S. Senate and receive his own honorary street in Savannah on Thursday.

Warnock told a story about his 6-year-old daughter Chloé who asked him where he was going when he made his way to his front door. He told her was leaving to campaign for Senate.

She asked him, “didn’t we just elect you?” Warnock told the crowd. Warnock said he has a feeling voters might feel similar to his daughter and said, “I’ve got a question for you Savannah, are you ready to do it again?”

Mayor Van Johnson along with Wade Herring and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson campaigned for Warnock to reclaim his senate seat.

“Welcome to a place that helped change the trajectory, not only for the state of Georgia but for the entire United States of America,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “Welcome to a place that made the Senate look more like America.”

Warnock visited the honorary Raphael Warnock Way Thursday morning at 10.

Warnock is a Savannah native who can now drive down his own street when he visits the Hostess City. Warnock spent his summers as an Upward Bound student at Savannah State University and graduated from Sol. C Johnson High School.