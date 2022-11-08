SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2022 midterms are underway and voters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are weighing in. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your ballot.

3:04 p.m.

Reporters gather to hear from South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham and South Carolina House District 1 candidate Dr. Annie Andrews.

3:02 p.m.

WSAV is in Atlanta to cover the contentious Senate race between Democrat Incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

11:28 a.m.

Voters standing in line at the Hilton Head Island Library to cast their vote.

11 a.m.

WSAV was outside of the Chatham County Board of Elections Tuesday morning, talking to voters and seeing what issues were at the top of their minds this election season. When the polls opened at 7 a.m. the line stretched all the way down the sidewalk.

“You hear all of these discussions about everything and the voters and you see all of the ads and if you don’t make your voice heard, you shouldn’t have an opinion, that’s my opinion,” Cristina Negrea told WSAV.