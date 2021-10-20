Meet the candidates: Livable wages is priority for Sabrina Greene-Kent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sabrina Greene-Kent, a candidate in the 165th District special election, has a vision — and a lofty one at that.

“I want to make Savannah-Chatham County number one around the world with increased wages,” she said.

There are a total of five candidates seeking to fill the term left by the late State Rep. Mickey Stephens who died in August.

Greene-Kent is one of four Democrats running in the special election. She says the main concern she hears from people is that they need a more livable wage.

“We cannot keep increasing taxes, inflating gasoline and not giving people wages,” Greene-Kent said, “you cannot keep doing that.”

Her vision is big in no uncertain terms as she advocates for up to $48 an hour. It seems unrealistic to most but it seems to be a rallying cry for her to say how many people need help in terms of rent, food, utilities and medical care.

“My number one priority is higher wages, and my number two is affordable health care or free Medicaid up and down the state of Georgia, especially in Chatham County,” said Greene-Kent.

Like other Democrats running in the special election, Greene-Kent says Medicaid should be expanded to offer more Georgians health care, especially preventative services.

“And it angers me to know that our governor of this state does not want Medicaid expansion for all of the citizens of Chatham County, considering that we’re paying for them (state leaders) to have good health insurance,” she said.

While Medicaid expansion is a popular campaign topic, it’s still considered virtually impossible, as Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican-controlled legislature are solidly against it.

Greene-Kent recognizes it would be an uphill battle, but says if elected, she would be determined.

“I’ve been outnumbered on many things and situations throughout Chatham County and I kept fighting,” she said.

Greene-Kent also says as a mother and grandmother, she worries about young people and wants more activities for them and more jobs in the future. Like others, she also is sounding the alarm about affordable housing for all ages. And she is concerned about cuts in existing programs for seniors.

“I understand the funding for transportation for our seniors has been cut back and they can’t get to their appointments. That’s a big concern, so I’m really going to stand out on that one,” said Greene-Kent.

She has worked in retail management and has been a government contractor. She currently works for the International Longshoremen’s Association.

The longtime community advocate says she’s ready to serve as the representative for the 165th District.

“I have skills, knowledge and common sense,” said Greene-Kent.

The 165th District is mostly East Savannah. Five candidates are running in the special election. If no one receives the majority of the vote, a runoff will be held on Nov. 30.

WSAV, Your Local Election Headquarters, will feature more information about the other District 165 candidates on-air and on wsav.com/yourlocalelectionhq.