LIST: Absentee ballot drop box locations in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday marked the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Georgia, and those who did get theirs in time must return it by Election Day.

Election officials urge voters not to mail in their ballots at this time but rather use drop boxes to make sure their vote counts.

Thanks to the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, there are 10 drop boxes available throughout Chatham County. Take a look at the list of locations:

Chatham County Board of Registrars Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E)

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.)

Whitemarsh Island Chatham County Police Precinct (54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.)

Savannah State T.A. Wright Stadium (4437 Skidaway Rd.)

UGA Extension building in Garden City (17 Minus Ave.)

Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.)

WW Law Community Center (900 E Bolton St.)

Carver Village Community Center (905 Collat Ave.)

Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Ln. Blvd.)

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80)

More than 90 polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Chatham County. To double-check your polling place, visit Georgia’s My Voter Page here.

Absentee voters can track their ballot status online here.