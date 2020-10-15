Liberty Co. election officials announce plan to start counting absentee ballots early

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Board of Elections and Registration announced their plan to tabulate absentee ballots early.

The board says their office will begin counting the absentee ballots cast in the General Election on October 21 and October 28.

Read the public notice released by the Liberty County Board of Elections and Registration below:

PUBLIC NOTICE – INTENT TO TABULATE EARLY

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 21-2-386(a) (3). This is to notify the citizens of Liberty County that the Liberty County Board of Elections and Registration will begin Tabulation of Absentee Ballots cast in the November 3, 2020 General Election at 5:30 p.m. on October 21 and October 28, 2020 at the Liberty County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 100 Main Street, Suite 1600, Hinesville, GA 31313.