League of Women Voters rents trolleys to help voters get to polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia is providing transportation to the polls this election season.

Building on the League’s fundraiser to buy eight new absentee ballot drop boxes for Chatham County, the organization is helping people get to early voting locations, absentee ballot drop boxes and to the polls on Election Day.

They are partnering with Old Savannah Tours to provide trolleys that will run four hours a day for the three weeks of early voting, all day on early voting weekends and on Nov. 3.

“The reason that the League of Women Voters exists is to empower voters. So what else could we do that would make it as easy as possible for you to vote? Remove any impediment,” League of Women Voters President Rebecca Rolfes said.

The organization says they hope the trolley rides will help close racial disparities in voting.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, in 2016, Black and Latinx voters were much more likely to experience long waits at the polls than white voters.

“They are, many of them, struggling,” Rolfes said. “They may not have a way to get here. So let’s make sure that they can get here. On Sundays, people can literally take this trolley straight from church to vote.”

The routes will take 40 minutes, and a docent will be on board to answer any questions and provide nonpartisan voter education information, such as sample ballots.

“Do you have your voter ID? Are you casting an absentee ballot? Here is how the new machines work and what you do with that piece of paper, don’t take that with you,” Rolfes said. “So a little voter education. If you don’t have a mask, we’ll provide a mask.”

Rolfes says they chose open-air trolleys so riders can feel safe to vote in-person during the pandemic.

“You can be spaced out. It’s open air. We’re all wearing masks, we’ll have hand sanitizer,” she said. “We’re making it as safe as we can possibly make it given the circumstances.”

See the full schedule for trolley locations, routes and times on the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia website.