League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area to host redistricting forum

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area is pushing an important message ahead of the 2020 Census.

The political group is hosting a public forum on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to discuss strategies they say will create fair and equitable voting districts.

“When we have the Census in 2020 that will set the parameters for redistricting,” said Dr. Patricia Felton-Montgomery, President of League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area. “We want and have been lobbying with our state lobbyist in Columbia our lead state lobbyist for an independent redistricting commission so that it is the people who determine their vote and not legislators.”

Wednesday’s forum will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bluffton Library (120 Palmetto Way). For more information on the event, visit here.