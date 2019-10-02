League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia hosts two candidates forums on October 3rd

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – On October 3, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia plans to host two Candidates Forums for the municipal elections in Savannah. The organization says the forums will help inform voters about the issues and the candidates’ positions. The forums will take place Thursday at the Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm St, Savannah. The first hour long forum begins at 5:30 p.m.. The second starts at 7:30 p.m.. Both events are free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to pre-register at lwvcga.org.

The League asks participants not to bring signs or hand out campaign literature at the event. In the spirit of civil discourse, attendees also are asked to refrain from disrupting the candidates’ responses or demonstrating in any way. Participants also can submit their questions for the candidates via the League’s website at lwvcga.org.

Food trucks will be on hand before the first forum and between the two forums.

The League says they will soon be releasing a Voters’ Guide for the Savannah elections on the League’s website, LWVCGA.org. The Guide will describe the candidates’ positions on the major issues.

