SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Newcomer Kurtis Purtee has defeated longtime Savannah District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas.

It’s a position Thomas has held for the past 20 years.

Unofficial results from the Chatham County Board of Elections have Purtee with 53 percent or 2,529 votes.

Back on Nov. 5 Election Day, Thomas took the majority of votes, but didn’t secure enough, sending the two to a runoff.

