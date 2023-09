RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Kevin Exley has won the special election for an open Rincon city council seat.

Exley defeated Eric Hills with 372 votes to 157 on Tuesday.

He takes over the seat vacated by Damon Rahn, who resigned in June after City Manager Jonathan Lynn was suspended.

Exley previously served on the council.

Early voting In-person Total Kevin Exley 39 333 372 Eric L. Hills 27 130 157

There was one write-in for Charlene Reynolds.