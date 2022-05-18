COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The contentious Georgia Republican governor’s campaign made a stop in West Georgia Wednesday morning.

Gov. Brian Kemp was in LaGrange touting his record the past four years — and saying he was ready to take on Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Before Kemp can get to that rematch with Stacey Abrams there is some unfinished business — the sitting governor is fighting off a Trump-backed challenge by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

During the 25-minute speech at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce, he never mentioned Perdue by name. He did mention Abrams a number of times.

The playbook Kemp is following leading into the primary is to ignore Perdue and attack Abrams.

Kemp holds a substantial lead over Perdue in most of the recent polls. If he can get more than 50% of the vote, Kemp would avoid a costly and potentially nasty runoff.

News 3 asked Kemp if he was beginning to look past the runoff and to the November General Election.

“No, we are not,” Kemp said. “Our focus is on making sure we win this primary. I can’t control the people who are running against me. I am the governor. I am running for re-election. It’s a lot different than an open seat. So, I am not worried about what any of my opponents are doing. We have three others that are in the race. I am focused on reminding Georgians, what I told them I would do is exactly what I have done. And I want to do more of that in the future.”

About 100 people showed up early Wednesday morning to listen to the governor and let him know they were on his side in this Republican family feud.

One of those in the crowd doesn’t have a vote in Georgia, but his South Korean automotive supplier has created hundreds of Georgia jobs. Sewon Chairman Moon-Ki Kim spent some time talking to the governor.

“We’re fighting hard. You know we have great momentum, but we know that the real poll is on election day,” Kemp said. “So, we are going to work hard until all the polls close on Tuesday, May 24th. We are not taking anything for granted. Look, it’s refreshing for Marty and the girls and I to be on the road telling people we have done what we told you we would do. We have fulfilled our promises. And look, the citizens are coming up and telling us that.”

Perdue has a campaign stop scheduled for Columbus on Friday. He will be at the airport at 8:45 a.m.