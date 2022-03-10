ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has qualified for reelection as the Republican tries to brush off GOP challenger David Perdue.

After signing his qualifying paperwork, Kemp held a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday in which he focused on the threat that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses to Republican policies.

Gov. Brian Kemp hugs his wife Marty at a rally after qualifying to run for reelection, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Gov. Brian Kemp greets supporters at a rally after qualifying to run for reelection, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs paperwork to qualify to run for reelection Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Gov. Brian Kemp holds a rally after qualifying to run for reelection, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Kemp says he has kept his promises, advocating business-friendly and socially conservative policies, with a pay raise for teachers and state employees thrown in.

Recent polls have shown Kemp with an edge over Perdue. There are fewer than 11 weeks remaining before the May 24 primary.

Kemp’s campaign has also raised far more money than Perdue thus far.