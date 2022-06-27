SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams addressed local and state leaders during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention.

Abrams painted her challenger as a hardline conservative out of touch with many voters.

“I think that so many Georgians are tired of the extremist and dangerous policies that we have seen from the governor,” Abrams said. “His willingness to expand access to guns to dangerous people instead of making it safer in our state. His willingness to ban access to abortion when we know that more women will die in this state … We can get good done for all of Georgia but we have to have a governor willing to work with everyone to get it done.”

On Sunday, Kemp focused on how he kept Georgia’s businesses open during the pandemic and says school safety in the peach state continues to be one of his biggest priorities.

“The thought of something like that happening as we saw in Uvalde, Texas is one of my biggest concerns, one that I know we all share,” Kemp said. “That’s why my first year in office, when we supported the General Assembly I allocated $69 billion for school safety grants to provide every single school in Georgia $30,000 dollars to improve the security of their campuses and for their students.”

While Abrams touched on the need for more affordable housing, as well as her desire to expand Medicaid and increasing the salaries of public safety workers across the state. Also highlighting her plan to reverse Kemp’s soon to take place ‘Life Act’ if she’s elected to office.

Once enacted, the law would effectively ban all abortions once early cardiac activity can be detected.

“I believe that we can reverse this law,” Abrams said. “I think as more Georgians come to a realization of what’s been done, that this law is a 6 week ban that essentially bans abortion in the state of Georgia, bans reproductive care and hurts women who are miscarrying, women who have other challenges, that we can get the legislature to undo this law. It barely passed in 2019 and I believe when I become Governor we can absolutely reverse this law.”

Tuesday is the final day of the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention.