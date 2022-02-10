Katie Arrington hopes Trump endorsement will propel her to Congressional seat

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — She’s only been in office for one term but already Congresswoman Nancy Mace has challengers lining up to try and take her congressional seat.

The latest has history in the First District and a big name behind her.

Katie Arrington revealed that she is running for the Republican nomination. Her first campaign video didn’t take long to take shots at Mace.

“Let’s be honest. Nancy Mace is a sellout. She sold out President Trump. She is more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity.”

A sentiment she doubled down on during an interview with News 3.

“She hasn’t prioritized anything we need,” said Arrington. “She got elected as a Pro-Trump conservative. And since she’s been up there she has sold out the Lowcountry. She’s more about building a media brand than getting what we need done.”

Arrington added that she has been disappointed with Mace’s lack of activity connected to the proposed Jasper Port. Believing she is missing an opportunity during these supply chain issues to bring a big project to the Lowcountry.

“I am still shocked and amazed that Mace sits on the transportation committee and hasn’t done nothing to get that moving.”

Arrington was the Republican nominee for the District in 2018. She defeated incumbent Mark Sanford in the primaries. Despite an endorsement from Donald Trump, and a campaign stop in Hilton Head by Donald Trump Jr., she lost the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

“I was outspent 3 to 1 when Nancy Pelosi saw her moment she went after it,” said Arrington. “And I don’t think Joe Cunningham was a very effective member of Congress. Other than creating the “Beer Caucus”. He did get some legislation that didn’t get past the house about offshore drilling.”

Arrington, who recently quit her position with the Department of Defense amidst controversy, says she is more “polished” since 2018, but NOT a politician.

“If you use the word politician I will hurt you,” said Arrington. “Because I am not a politician. I am a servant leader. I want to do no more than four terms if elected.”

Arrington also claims she will not take the Congressional pension of health benefits, and will give a portion of her Congressional salary to charity if elected.

She also has changed her tune since her last campaign on one big Lowcountry issue, offshore drilling.

“I wouldn’t say I didn’t pay attention but I was really thinking this is for the best,” explains Arrington. “(People say) We don’t want it, it’s not good for our district so I’m absolutely no offshore drilling, not an issue.”

Within hours of her announcement, Arrington got a big boost from former President Donald Trump. Trump, who endorsed Nancy Mace in 2020, now is supporting Arrington.

His statement offered some strong words about the current Congresswoman.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican.”

Arrington responded on Twitter:

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of President Trump. Under his leadership, our country was on a pathway to unparalleled success. His America First agenda uplifted families across the Lowcountry & our Nation. I’m proud to have worked closely with him on Operation Warp Speed.”

Arrington says she is going into the campaign with a strong will and a desire to win.

“I have plans that I want to activate and put forward and look to members of Congress to cut the spend but be able to bring the services we need. You have to have the desire to prioritize.”

Mace did just get an endorsement of her own. Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced she was backing Mace in the GOP primary contest on Monday.

The former President isn’t wasting any time showing his support for the candidates he endorsed. Multiple sources say Trump is planning a rally in South Carolina possibly this month or sometime this Spring.

Trump has also backed current State Representative Russell Fry, who is running in House District 7, and Senator Tim Scott and Governor Henry McMaster’s re-election bids.