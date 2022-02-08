Katie Arrington announces run for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district against Nancy Mace

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Katie Arrington on Tuesday formally launched her campaign for South Carolina’s first congressional district.

Arrington, who once served on the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 94, beat Mark Sanford in the Republican primary back in June 2018, but later lost in the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

She was later appointed by the Trump Administration to serve as Chief Information Security Officer for the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Arrington in her announcement Tuesday said, “Our founding father envisioned our leaders being public servants and stewards of their community. Being a Member of Congress was never about personal gain, celebrity status or self-enrichment. It was about the people you represent.”

A stringing remark directed at Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who Arrington would challenge in the upcoming primaries, saying, “Right now, our Member of Congress is more concerned with advancing her personal brand than advocating for the Lowcountry. Nancy Mace turned her back on the Lowcountry, selling us out and selling out President Trump. We cannot afford another term of self-serving leadership.”

Arrington went on to say families within the district are struggling to put food on their tables, filling up their gas tanks, and are “fearful of what continued skyrocketing inflation will do to their bottom lines.”

“I am running for Congress to prioritize the entrepreneurs, hairdressers, carpenters, waitresses, and anyone else who is ready for leadership that truly represents them.”

Mace fired off a tweet Tuesday morning saying “Bring. It. On.”

Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, launched her campaign for SC01 last fall. She was the first Democratic candidate to announce their bid against Incumbent Nancy Mace.