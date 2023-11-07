POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Former council member Karen Williams is Pooler’s projected winner of the city’s mayoral race, according to the election results.

She snagged 1,932 votes over her two opponents, Stevie Wall who received 999 votes and Tony Davis who received 414 votes.

Although Williams was not endorsed by one-term Mayor Rebecca Benton, who had served on council for almost 20 years and left due to health issues related to aging, Williams won by a huge margin beating out fellow councilmember Wall and newcomer Davis.

Pooler’s mayoral race has been a controversial topic since Pooler city councilor, Shirlenia Daniel petitioned to be listed as an incumbent on the ballot in the election and her petition was approved.