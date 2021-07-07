Judge won’t block parts of Georgia election law for now

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, Helen Thomason marks her ballot at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the Senate runoff election. Voting integrity activists argue several parts of Georgia’s new election law criminalize normal election observation activities. The state argues that those provisions reinforce previous protections and are necessary for election security. A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday, July 1 on the activists’ request that he bar election officials from enforcing those provisions. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — A federal judge declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections next week.

But in his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee didn’t rule out the possibility for future elections.

Election integrity activists asked the judge to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law involving election observers and a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots.

Two state House districts held special elections on June 15 and are set to hold runoffs on Tuesday.

Boulee wrote that making changes now could risk “disrupting the administration of an ongoing election.”

“This is just another in a line of frivolous lawsuits against Georgia’s election law based on misinformation and lies,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told WSAV News 3. “We will continue to meet them and beat them in court.”