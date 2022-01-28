Judge to decide if report on voting machines can be public

by: KATE BRUMBACK

FILE – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Proposals to create a separate election fraud investigation unit would further decrease the influence of Raffensperger, a Republican, over election investigations. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state called on a voting technology expert to ask a judge to release a report detailing alleged security vulnerabilities in the voting machines used by the state — something the expert had already done.

The report by J. Alex Halderman was filed under seal in July in federal court in Atlanta as part of a long-running lawsuit challenging Georgia’s voting machines.

In a press release Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on Halderman to ask the judge to publicly release his findings.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case called Raffensperger’s comments “highly misleading,” saying state lawyers had objected to the release.

The judge said she would look at a redacted version of the report and decide whether it can be released.

