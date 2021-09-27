Judge denies disqualified candidate’s appeal on Port Wentworth mayoral run

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County Superior Court judge on Monday denied Julius Hall’s appeal on the Port Wentworth clerk’s decision to disqualify him from a mayoral run.

Earlier this month, Shanta Scarboro, the Port Wentworth city clerk and municipal superintendent of elections, determined Julius Hall has not been out of prison long enough to qualify for the November election.

Hall claimed his rights had been restored by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles. But the Georgia Constitution requires 10 years to have passed from the end of a potential officeholder’s prison sentence and Hall is two years shy.

The Court having read and considered the record on review and having considered the argument of counsel, at the hearing held on September 24, 2021 as to the motion for stay and upon consideration of the applicable law, the motion for stay is DENIED and the decision of the superintendent is AFFIRMED. Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert

The Savannah Morning News reports Hall plans to take the case to the Georgia Supreme Court within the next 10 days to challenge Colbert’s decision.