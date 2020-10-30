Judge denies Chatham Co. candidate’s appeal to overturn Board of Elections decision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Judge James F. Bass decided to deny Tony Riley’s appeal to overturn the Chatham County Board of Elections’ decision to disqualify him from running for Chatham County’s District 2 commissioner.

After a hearing on Tuesday, the Board disqualified Riley from the race.

Riley’s qualifications were called into question after a felony charge from 1995 recently came to light when Board of Elections Chair Tom Mahoney received a complaint earlier this month.

Georgia law states that if a person is convicted of a felony involving morale turpitude, 10 years must pass before that person can run for office.

Riley’s Lawyer filed an appeal to overturn the decision Tuesday after the Board’s decision.

According to court documents regarding Judge Bass’ decision, Riley failed to meet two requirements; “substantial likelihood of success on the merits” and “irreparable harm to the Plaintiff.”