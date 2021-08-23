Judge blocks photography ban in Georgia’s new election law

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff election in Atlanta. A number of top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss what to do in response to changes to some state voting laws, according to multiple news reports, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a part of Georgia’s sweeping new election law that broadly prohibits the photographing of a voted ballot is likely unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on that section of the law, meaning it cannot be enforced for now.

In the same order, he declined to block a number of other provisions that mostly have to do with monitoring or photographing parts of the election process.

The judge’s order says the broad ban on photographing a voted ballot in both public and nonpublic places likely violates voters’ First Amendment rights.