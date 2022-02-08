Joe Buck seeks 4th term as Savannah-Chatham school board president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The president of the Savannah-Chatham County School Board is running for another term.

Dr. Joe Buck announced his reelection campaign this week. He was first elected president in 2007 and is now in his third term.

“Over the last two years, the community has struggled to meet the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic. Now, we must move forward toward the goals that were interrupted and help students relearn what they have lost,” Buck stated Monday.

The incumbent said he will be prioritizing the district’s summer learning program, counseling services, safety modifications and the K-12 Multi-School project in Garden City.

Buck has retired from his career in university administration. He worked as the vice president for Student Affairs at what was formerly known as Armstrong State University and served as the executive director of the Southern Association for College Student Affairs.

So far, only one other candidate has announced their run for board president. Roger Moss, who helped institute the charter school Savannah Classical Academy, made his announcement in late January.

School board elections will take place on Tuesday, May 24.